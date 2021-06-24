China to improve eye test services for children

Xinhua) 09:02, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China has vowed to improve eye care and test services for children aged naught to six to detect eye diseases in their early stages and poor eyesight and prevent myopia through timely intervention.

Local authorities should see that all neighborhood children receive eye care and test services 13 times between naught and six years old, according to a guideline from the National Health Commission (NHC) issued on Wednesday.

These services will be provided by township and community-based or county-level health institutions, said the NHC.

The NHC said this guideline was part of a comprehensive plan for the prevention and control of myopia among children and adolescents.

