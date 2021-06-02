Languages

Wednesday, June 02, 2021

International Children's Day marked across world

(Xinhua) 11:10, June 02, 2021

Two kids play in a closed kindergarten during a lockdown in the ancient town of Luang Prabang, Laos, June 1, 2021. The northern Laos' hub Luang Prabang is under lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)


