International Children's Day marked across world
(Xinhua) 11:10, June 02, 2021
Two kids play in a closed kindergarten during a lockdown in the ancient town of Luang Prabang, Laos, June 1, 2021. The northern Laos' hub Luang Prabang is under lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
