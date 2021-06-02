Chinese vice premier extends festival greetings to children

Xinhua) 09:35, June 02, 2021

Sun Chunlan, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, extends festival greetings to children of all ethnic groups in China and sends regards to all who work for the benefit of children when attending a children's day celebration at a library in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan extended festival greetings to children of all ethnic groups in China on Tuesday, International Children's Day.

Sun is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council. She also sent regards to all who work for the benefit of children when attending a children's day celebration at a library in Beijing.

During the activity, Sun joined the children in singing, drawing, and other activities. She expressed the hope for children to inherit the good traditions of the Chinese revolution, be active in learning new knowledge, lead healthy lives, and contribute to the country, the people, and society in the future.

Ensuring the healthy development of children is the responsibility of the entire Party and society, said Sun. She called for further pre-school education and compulsory education development and giving more attention to left-behind children, children with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups.

Sun also called on parents and guardians to take up their due responsibilities and help children develop good morality and habits to grow up to be qualified contributors to the socialist cause.

