China has located over 1,600 missing, abducted children since January

Xinhua) 13:39, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have located or rescued 1,680 missing or abducted children, including adults who went missing or were abducted as children, since a nationwide campaign to help reunite them with their families was launched in January, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

A total of 223 related arrests have been made since the campaign began, the ministry told a press conference.

One individual had been separated from their family for as long as 54 years, it said.

Police resolved 85 cold cases involving child abduction or trafficking during the period.

