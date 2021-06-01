Home>>
China has located over 1,600 missing, abducted children since January
(Xinhua) 13:39, June 01, 2021
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have located or rescued 1,680 missing or abducted children, including adults who went missing or were abducted as children, since a nationwide campaign to help reunite them with their families was launched in January, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.
A total of 223 related arrests have been made since the campaign began, the ministry told a press conference.
One individual had been separated from their family for as long as 54 years, it said.
Police resolved 85 cold cases involving child abduction or trafficking during the period.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China provides living allowance to 274,000 children without capable caregivers
- Children play at park in Istanbul, Turkey
- Intimate partner violence undermines children's physical, mental health: Aussie researchers
- Chinese families strive to improve lives of children with autism
- China to further ensure right to education of migrant workers' children
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.