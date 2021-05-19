Chinese vice premier calls for efforts to implement Healthy China initiative

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan addresses the 26th National Congress of the Chinese Medical Association on May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday called for efforts to implement the Healthy China initiative and further improve people's health.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the 26th National Congress of the Chinese Medical Association.

Efforts should be made to improve medical innovation, promote technology and cultivate talent, the vice premier said.

Acknowledging the association's contribution in containing the epidemic, Sun said that in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, its members have demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism.

She called on the medical association as well as medical workers nationwide to put their efforts into advancing China's healthcare development, support reforms in the medical system and help strengthen epidemic control and emergency response.

