Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to deepen reform, opening-up

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a revolutionary memorial site in Shantou during an inspection tour to south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2021. The three-day inspection tour, lasting from Friday to Sunday, took Han to the cities of Guangzhou, Shantou and Chaozhou in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

GUANGZHOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for unswerving efforts to deepen reform and opening-up and push forward high-quality development during an inspection tour to south China's Guangdong Province.

The three-day tour, lasting from Friday to Sunday, took Han to the cities of Guangzhou, Shantou and Chaozhou, where he visited Guangzhou Tower, Haizhu Wetland and a cultural heritage museum, among other spots.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the protection of traditional culture and historical sites in city renovations, and urged more efforts to improve the water environment.

The vice premier also visited an innovation and entrepreneurship incubation base in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where he talked with young people from Hong Kong and Macao and urged local authorities to improve policies to address their difficulties in housing, education and healthcare.

Speaking to researchers at the Guangzhou International Bio Island, Han encouraged them to actively explore technological innovation to make a greater contribution to public health.

During the inspection, Han also stressed addressing housing problems in big cities and passing on the revolutionary tradition.

