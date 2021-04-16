Chinese vice premier stresses Xiong'an New Area's quality construction

Xinhua) 10:38, April 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2020 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station at sunrise in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

XIONG'AN, Hebei, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday demanded the orderly relocation of Beijing-based medical facilities and institutes of higher education to the Xiong'an New Area to promote the area's high-quality construction.

Sun made the remarks on an inspection tour to the area. Highlighting the role of quality education, medical care, and other public services in boosting the development of Xiong'an, Sun called for high-caliber management teams and professionals in the relocation drive.

Libraries, sports venues, and other public university service facilities should also become accessible to the general public so that the arrival of the relocated universities will promote local development, Sun said.

China announced its plan to establish the Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, aiming to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

