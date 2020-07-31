Chinese vice premier, Singaporean deputy PM discuss ties, COVID-19 over phone

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng held a phone conversation Friday with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on bilateral ties and the fight against COVID-19.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently held a telephone conversation with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the two leaders reached new consensus on bilateral ties, anti-epidemic cooperation and important issues of common concern.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Han said that cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 has become a new highlight of bilateral relations and set a good example at both regional and international levels.

The two sides have helped each other, overcome difficulties, and ensured that supply chains of the two countries and the region remain stable, he said.

China is ready to work with Singapore to adequately implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual learning, and make good use of their cooperation mechanisms, Han said.

China welcomes Singapore's continued active participation in China's regional development strategies, so as to better achieve common development, he added.

For his part, Heng said that a friend in need is a friend indeed, and that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and China presents a new opportunity.

Singapore is willing to work closely with China to fully leverage the role of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, accelerate economic transformation and jointly deal with challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Heng said.