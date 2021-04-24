Chinese vice premier stresses building modern vocational education system

Xinhua) 11:26, April 24, 2021

HEFEI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called for stepping up the building of a modern vocational education system to support economic and social development as well as enhancing the competitiveness of the country.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Anhui Province from Thursday to Friday.

During the inspection, Sun visited technician colleges and enterprises to learn about reform in teaching and cooperation between schools and enterprises.

Vocational schools should have greater say over professional settings, the evaluation and employment of teachers, and teaching reforms, Sun said, calling for efforts to improve the quality of higher vocational schools and promote bachelor-level vocational education.

She also stressed improving policies to encourage cooperation between schools and enterprises, and attracting more technical personnel with practical experience to serve as teachers in vocational schools.

