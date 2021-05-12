Chinese vice premier urges strengthening ranks of college teachers

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan speaks at a meeting on the college development work held in Beijing, May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday called for efforts to foster a strong workforce of college teachers and develop world-class universities.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a meeting on the college development work.

During the country's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the key to developing a high-quality education system lies in fostering a strong workforce of teachers, Sun said.

She urged colleges and universities to provide better scientific research facilities, improve evaluation systems for teachers and reduce the unnecessary burdens placed upon them.

