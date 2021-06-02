China's minor protection law mandates use of child safety seats
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The use of child safety seats has been made mandatory in China's newly revised minor protection law which took effect on Tuesday.
The Law on the Protection of Minors stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors should take measures including installing child safety seats and educating their underage children to obey traffic regulations to protect minors from traffic accidents.
The stipulation will also serve as guidance for the revision of the road traffic safety law and the refinement of local minor protection rules, said Zhu Zhengfu, a political advisor specialized in legal affairs.
Experts suggest that apart from safety seats, efforts from families, schools, traffic departments, market regulators and other parties are needed to ensure road safety for children.
Photos
Related Stories
- Disabled Chinese children benefit from gov't-led rehab scheme
- Chinese vice premier extends festival greetings to children
- China has located over 1,600 missing, abducted children since January
- China provides living allowance to 274,000 children without capable caregivers
- Children play at park in Istanbul, Turkey
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.