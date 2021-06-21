Languages

Archive

Monday, June 21, 2021

Home>>

Children cool off at fountain in Beijing

(Xinhua) 09:37, June 21, 2021

Children cool off at a fountain in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories