Chinese Vice Premier calls for all-out preparation for Tokyo Games

Xinhua) 15:51, June 18, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called on athletes and coaches to spare no effort in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sun made the remarks on Thursday when she paid a visit to the State General Administration of Sport.

She inspected the training of the national fencing, cycling, rifle and archery teams and was briefed about the preparation.

Sun hoped athletes could cherish their opportunities and compete with courage and tenacity.

She stressed that with just about a month away from the Tokyo Games, the athletes' health should be the first priority as there should be a thorough COVID-19 prevention plan in place to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

Sun also emphasized a fair selection of Olympians, well-prepared logistics, the transition from training to competitions and also a zero-tolerance stance on doping.

By now, China has earned qualifications in 221 events of Tokyo 2020.

