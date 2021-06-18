Themed flowerbeds in Beijing to celebrate centennial of CPC

Ecns.cn) 10:59, June 18, 2021

Passengers take photos with themed flowerbeds at the Xidan intersection along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, June 17, 2021. Many themed flowerbeds were displayed along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the centennial of the CPC. (Photo/ China News Service: Yi Haifei)

