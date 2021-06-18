Home>>
Themed flowerbeds in Beijing to celebrate centennial of CPC
(Ecns.cn) 10:59, June 18, 2021
Passengers take photos with themed flowerbeds at the Xidan intersection along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, June 17, 2021. Many themed flowerbeds were displayed along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the centennial of the CPC. (Photo/ China News Service: Yi Haifei)
Photos
