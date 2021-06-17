Hong Kong holds forum to mark 100th anniversary of founding of CPC

Xinhua) 14:02, June 17, 2021

HONG KONG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- An international symposium was held Wednesday in Hong Kong to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), with the attendance of scholars, political figures and business elites from home and abroad.

When addressing the forum, Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said the country and the CPC as its ruling party always put its people first, citing that unparalleled economic progress have been achieved and 850 million people have been lifted out of poverty over the past decades.

The central government and the CPC have always been committed to the thorough implementation of the great concept of "one country, two systems," she said.

The implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong has effectively restored stability and the improvement to the electoral system will ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong," which shows the central government's and the CPC's unwavering determination in upholding "one country, two systems" and ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, Lam said.

Faced with multiple challenges in the past two years brought about by the turbulence over the extradition bill, the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the external environment, the CPC has enacted the national security law in the HKSAR, improved its electoral systems, and maintained Hong Kong's constitutional order, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Tan Tieniu said in his speech.

The CPC also supports Hong Kong's participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong's integration into the national economy to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, he said.

Looking ahead, Tan believes that Hong Kong's future is bound to be even brighter.

With the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR and the improvement of the HKSAR's electoral system, Hong Kong has gone through a major transformation from chaos to stability, and "one country, two systems" has entered another stage of enduring success, Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR said.

The commissioner's office will more vigorously oppose external interference, serve Hong Kong's development and put people at the center, and join hands with the Hong Kong community to take diplomatic work relating to Hong Kong to new heights, he said.

Mao Chaofeng, chairman of Bauhinia Culture Group Co., Ltd. said the CPC has pioneered, advanced and upheld the cause of "one country, two systems."

During the past two decades, the CPC has remained committed to safeguarding Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and the enduring success of the practice of "one country, two systems," he said.

More than 300 people attended the forum in person or remotely, discussing topics including the CPC's contribution to the world. The event was organized by the liaison office and Bauhinia Culture Group.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)