MOC official says to support Hong Kong in participating in economic cooperation zones overseas

Xinhua) 11:26, June 16, 2021

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An official of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday expressed support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in giving full play to its advantages to participate in economic cooperation zones overseas.

Speaking at an online seminar, Li Yongjun, an official in charge of outbound investment and economic cooperation at the MOC said Hong Kong has rich experience in professional services and encouraged Hong Kong businesses to provide cooperation zones overseas with services in areas including law, finance and environmental protection.

Hong Kong companies can also team up with mainland partners, Li said.

Denis Yip Shing-fai, the Belt and Road commissioner of the HKSAR government, said the economic cooperation zones overseas provide perfect access for Hong Kong businesses to explore overseas markets.

With unique advantages of being internationalized and professional, Hong Kong businesses can contribute to multiple areas of professional services, Yip said.

The online conference was organized to help Hong Kong businesses to tap on opportunities in five economic cooperation zones established by Chinese mainland businesses in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

