Director of central gov't liaison office in HKSAR stresses CPC leadership in advancing "one country, two systems"

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaks during a forum under the theme of "the Communist Party of China (CPC) and 'one country, two systems'" to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, in Hong Kong, south China, June 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday stressed the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in advancing the cause of "one country, two systems."

The CPC has pioneered, advanced and upheld the cause of "one country, two systems," Luo said when delivering a speech at a forum here.

Steady progress has been made in the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong under the leadership of the CPC since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Luo said.

The constitutional foundation of "one country, two systems" has been further consolidated as the central authorities made five interpretations of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, promulgated the national security law in the HKSAR and improved Hong Kong's electoral system, Luo said.

With the solid support of the mainland, Hong Kong's economy withstood two financial crises and two major epidemic outbreaks and remained strong amid challenges, Luo said.

Hong Kong has been encouraged to give full play to its advantages, enhance exchanges and cooperation with the mainland while participating in international cultural exchanges, and its international influence is on the rise, he said.

Those who are still bad-mouthing Hong Kong and claiming the "death of two systems" will be proved categorically wrong yet again by history, Luo said.

While "one country, two systems" has been a world-recognized success, misconceptions and distortions have also emerged in the process as a result of propaganda by anti-China forces, Luo said, noting that it is the decisive actions of the central authorities that set things right and helped Hong Kong return from chaos to order.

"One country" is the precondition and foundation of "two systems," he said.

Facts will continue to prove that upholding the leadership of the CPC is actually upholding "one country, two systems" and the constitutional order of the HKSAR as stipulated by the national Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, and safeguarding the bright future of Hong Kong and the fundamental well-being of Hong Kong people, Luo said.

The forum, under the theme of "CPC and 'one country, two systems,'" was held in Hong Kong to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

More than 650 people from various sectors in Hong Kong attended the forum, including Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying, vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as HKSAR chief executive Carrie Lam. Enditem

