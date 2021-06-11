U.S. revoking Chinese apps ban a positive step: MOC

Xinhua) 08:20, June 11, 2021

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. move of revoking previous executive orders targeting Chinese software applications, including TikTok and WeChat, was a positive step in the right direction, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China hopes the United States can treat Chinese firms in an equal and fair manner and avoid politicizing the economic and trade issues, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said.

The economic and trade relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Gao said.

Both sides have their own important concerns on economy and trade, but the two countries can seek solutions on the basis of mutual respect and treating each other equally, said the spokesperson.

China is pleased to see the national economic development and sci-tech progress of other countries, Gao said, noting that it opposes politicizing economic and trade issues as well as playing zero-sum games.

