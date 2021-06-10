U.S. should launch cooperation rather than Cold War with China amid global warming: The Nation magazine

June 10, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Xinhua) -- If the United States and China, the world's two greatest carbon emitters, cannot figure out how to cooperate, the future of humanity is grim, said an article published Tuesday on the website of The Nation magazine.

The United States, a country whose political parties can no longer agree on anything that matters, seems to be sinking fast after almost 20 years of disastrous wars, drone strikes, and counterterror operations across vast stretches of the planet, Tom Engelhardt wrote in the article titled "We Don't Have Time to Waste on Cold Wars."

Noting that the rising global temperatures have a reasonable chance of exceeding the 1.5 degree Celsius limit in the next five years, he said that it is the overheating of this planet rather than China that truly needs to be contained for Washington.

