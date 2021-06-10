China's NPC firmly opposes U.S. senate bill passage

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), or China's national legislature, on Wednesday voiced its strong dissatisfaction with and opposition to the U.S. Senate's approval of "the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021."

The bill, full of ideological prejudice and driven by a Cold-War mentality, smears and slanders China's development path and foreign and domestic policies, interferes in China's internal affairs and attempts to contain China's development under the banner of "innovation and competition," the committee said in a statement.

It attempts to maintain the U.S. global hegemony by fanning the so-called China threat, to interfere in China's internal affairs on the pretext of human rights and religion, and to take away China's legitimate right to development by means of "decoupling" in the scientific, technological and economic areas, the statement said.

The bill shows that the paranoid delusion of seeking unilateral dominance has distorted the purpose of innovation and competition, the statement noted.

The world is entering a period of turbulence and transformation, and against this backdrop, the practice of continuously targeting China as a hypothetical enemy goes against the world trend, is unpopular and is doomed to fail, it said.

Stressing that the Taiwan question concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and concerns China's core interests, the statement said the Taiwan-related articles of the bill severely violate the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

"We resolutely oppose any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan," the statement said. "Issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference."

The statement stressed that China always pursues peaceful development, and the Chinese people's right to pursue a better life through work is sacred and inviolable.

No forces should entertain the fantasy that China will allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be infringed upon, it said.

China remains committed to building China-U.S. relations featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, the statement said.

"We strongly urge the U.S. Congress to take an objective and rational view of China's development and China-U.S. relations, immediately halt the review of the bill and stop interfering with China's internal affairs, in order to prevent harming the overall China-U.S. ties and their cooperation in key areas," it added.

