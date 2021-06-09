Xi stresses ecological conservation, high-quality development on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua) 17:24, June 09, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects achievements made in comprehensively addressing environmental problems and protecting biodiversity at the Qinghai Lake, in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

XINING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to always put the people first and advance reform and opening-up in efforts to promote ecological conservation and high-quality development on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province from Monday to Wednesday.

