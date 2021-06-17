What's the relationship between the CPC and the people?

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Going over the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), it is an unassailable fact that the Party always has the support of the people.

International polls have indicated over and again that Chinese people's approval ratings of the CPC and the government rank the highest worldwide.

Last year, a report by Harvard University based on its survey in China spanning 13 years shows that the Chinese people's overall satisfaction toward the central government exceeds 93 percent.

So how does the CPC sustain this widespread support over a century?

