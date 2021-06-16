Home>>
Reality-oriented, long-term commitment to blueprints hallmarks of CPC: Nigerian expert
(Xinhua) 09:54, June 16, 2021
A Nigerian expert has said the Communist Party of China (CPC) takes its reality as its standing point and is committed with rigorousness, discipline and vigilance for the long run.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How the CPC sustains Chinese people's support
- Xi's article on history learning to be published
- Interview: Achievements of CPC-led China show advantages of socialism, Russian communist leader says
- People's trust in CPC on rise, surveys find
- Interview: China's achievements under CPC impressive, says Bangladeshi party leader
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.