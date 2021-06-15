Xi's article on history learning to be published

June 15, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the history learning will be published Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

