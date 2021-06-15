Interview: Achievements of CPC-led China show advantages of socialism, Russian communist leader says

Xinhua) 14:13, June 15, 2021

MOSCOW, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the country to tremendous successes, demonstrating to the world the great advantages of the socialist path of development, the leader of Russia's communist party Gennady Zyuganov has said.

Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), congratulated the CPC on its upcoming 100th founding anniversary on July 1, in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

"The CPC is celebrating its 100th anniversary after a glorious journey," Zyuganov said, adding that the CPC understands the deepest aspirations of the people, protects their interests and has paved the way to the nation's great rejuvenation.

"Owing to the selfless efforts of the CPC members and the working people, China has become a dynamically developing country, a model for the rest of the world," said the Russian politician.

Modern China masters scientific knowledge and new technologies, Zyuganov noted. And more importantly, China has set an example on how to combine economic and social progress.

"The entire population benefits from the outcome of this development rather than a small group of people, " he said.

Zyuganov said that China has effectively controlled the COVID-19 pandemic "in a record time," and meanwhile, has maintained the vitality of economic development and completed the important task of eradicating absolute poverty.

"We are happy with China's remarkable achievements," he said.

Having put forward the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China is becoming "a center of gravity" for all people worldwide that are striving for social progress, Zyuganov said.

In his view, countries participating in cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative have boosted their economic development and fostered deeper ties with China.

Zyuganov also noted that the relations between the CPRF and the CPC have reached a very high level.

"Our parties are focusing on building a just socialist society and see communism as the ultimate goal," which lays a solid foundation for cooperation between the two parties and for the fulfillment of tasks facing China and Russia, he said.

