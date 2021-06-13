First rehearsal for CPC centenary celebrations concludes
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The first joint rehearsal for the celebration activities of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ended early Sunday morning in Beijing, according to the media center for the celebrations.
The rehearsal was held from 9 p.m. Saturday to the wee hours on Sunday in the Tian'anmen area, with more than 14,000 people involved in the rehearsal and related supporting services.
A total of four parts of the celebrations were rehearsed, including a warm-up, a grand gathering, entry and exit process, as well as emergency response.
The rehearsal was well organized and reached the expected results, according to the media center.
Beijing municipal authorities expressed appreciation of local residents for their understanding and support of the rehearsal. Enditem
