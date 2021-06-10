Home>>
Railway photography exhibition opens in Beijing to celebrate centennial of CPC
(Ecns.cn) 14:47, June 10, 2021
People take photos at the National Railway Photography Exhibition held in China Railway Museum, Beijing, June 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The National Railway Photography Exhibition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened at China Railway Museum in Beijing on Tuesday. More than 170 photographs were displayed at the exhibition to show the achievements of China's railway construction and its contribution to poverty alleviation.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's revolutionary base sees green, innovative development
- China's top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers
- China to push major projects in 14th Five-Year Plan
- Interview: CPC brings about China's development, plays greater role in int'l arenas, says Cambodian party official
- Interview: CPC leads Chinese people to create "miracle" -- Japanese politician
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.