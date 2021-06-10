Railway photography exhibition opens in Beijing to celebrate centennial of CPC

Ecns.cn) 14:47, June 10, 2021

People take photos at the National Railway Photography Exhibition held in China Railway Museum, Beijing, June 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The National Railway Photography Exhibition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened at China Railway Museum in Beijing on Tuesday. More than 170 photographs were displayed at the exhibition to show the achievements of China's railway construction and its contribution to poverty alleviation.

