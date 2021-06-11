China's top legislature adopts multiple laws as standing committee session concludes

Xinhua) 08:13, June 11, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, adopted multiple laws including those on data security, Hainan free trade port and countering foreign sanctions, as it wrapped up a session on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting of the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, which ran from Monday to Thursday.

Lawmakers also passed a law on the protection of status, rights and interests of military personnel, a revision to the Law on Military Facilities Protection, a decision to amend the Law on Workplace Safety, and a law on stamp tax.

They adopted a decision to authorize the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and its standing committee to formulate regulations concerning the Pudong New Area.

Legislators approved the central government's final accounts for 2020, and a resolution on promoting legal awareness through public communication and education campaigns.

They also adopted a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li Zhanshu called for efforts to formulate and improve supportive regulations to ensure the effective enforcement of the laws and decisions.

The enactment of the law on Hainan free trade port has provided important legal backing at the state level for the development of the port, he noted.

On the law against foreign sanctions, Li said that it has provided legal support for countering hegemonism and power politics, and safeguarding the interests of the country and the people.

Li stressed the importance of having a full and faithful grasp of provisions of the law so as to get prepared to fight against foreign sanctions through legal means in due course.

He called for efforts to speed up legislation relating to external affairs and upgrade the legal toolkit for meeting challenges and guarding against risks.

Lawmakers have voiced their support for the law in group discussion, saying the legislation is necessary, vital and in a timely manner. They agreed that it is of great significance to opposing hegemonism and power politics, as well as safeguarding China's sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Li also chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

