Interview: With remarkable achievements, CPC sets positive example for other political parties, says Thai party official

Xinhua) 08:59, June 13, 2021

BANGKOK, June 12 (Xinhua) -- As the ruling party of the world's most populous country, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made remarkable achievements and is "setting a high standard for political parties in the region," a Thai party official has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Nalinee Taveesin, chairperson of foreign affairs of the Pheu Thai Party and advisor to the party chief, said the CPC, with its 100 years of history, has brought great inspiration to political parties of other countries.

She highlighted the CPC as a positive example which shows that "political parties must keep in touch with communities, serve the people, strengthen good governance and distribute wealth more fairly."

The party official hailed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a remarkable innovation by the CPC, believing it will further promote cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in infrastructure and interconnection, and bring prosperity to the region and the world.

Citing the China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor as an example, she said a set of infrastructure projects connecting China and Southeast Asia as part of the BRI are currently under construction, which will help expand regional trade, boost tourism, and bring other economic benefits.

Taveesin also praised China's contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that China has supported ASEAN countries by providing medical equipment and vaccines.

Looking ahead, Taveesin believes that the relationship between China and ASEAN will become even stronger, and there is still huge potential for cooperation between the two sides as China has become the main driver of global economic growth, and ASEAN with its dynamics and a population that is about half the size of China's represents an attractive market.

Speaking of the global situation, Taveesin said that it is still needed to be cautious against the trends of rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions.

She hopes that the CPC and the parties in Southeast Asian countries will play a greater role in responding to global challenges and collaborate to make greater achievements.

