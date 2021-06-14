Interview: China's achievements under CPC impressive, says Bangladeshi party leader

Xinhua) 14:01, June 14, 2021

DHAKA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China's anti-pandemic performance and achievements in poverty eradication are highly impressive, said Dilip Barua, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist).

He said that the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist) has a fraternal relation with the CPC since 1976, and the two parties have exchanged delegations and views on Marxism.

The CPC's drive to build a socialism with Chinese characteristics is "very impressive to us," he said, adding that history has proven that the CPC has successfully integrated Marxism into the building of the Chinese society.

He also spoke highly of China's fight against the COVID-19.

"The calamities of COVID-19 would drag individuals into poverty. So we want to say due to COVID-19, the poverty level of the world is very, very alarming," he said.

"But we saw in China, the Chinese people, under the leadership of comrade Xi Jinping, fought against COVID-19 through their concerted efforts, and the Chinese government has succeeded in controlling the pandemic," he noted, adding that the world is impressed with the outstanding job.

"This has been possible because the Chinese people have a strong understanding (in fighting the pandemic). And China has a good governance system and institutional functioning," Barua said.

He highlighted that the CPC has been striving for the wellbeing of the Chinese people and the progress of mankind, which will make a great contribution to the welfare of people around the world.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) can be greatly helpful for promoting global economy and improving the interconnectivity of the world, according to Barua.

"In Bangladesh, our people have a strong feeling regarding the Belt and Road Initiative," he said, adding that he looks forward to the greater development of the BRI.

