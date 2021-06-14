Former serf Migmar's new life in Tibet

Xinhua) 11:58, June 14, 2021

Migmar walks in Lhaya Village, Gyamco Township, Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 18, 2021. The 79-year-old Migmar was born in Sa'gya County of Xigaze and now lives in Lhaya Village. When recalling his life as a serf before the democratic reform in 1959, Migmar said, "My family was heavily debt-ridden at that time, so I was sent to herd sheep for a serf owner to pay off the debts of my family when I was only seven years old." There he continuously suffered from punishment such as being slapped, whipped and locked in a small dark room. Migmar tried to run away for several times, yet his attempts always failed. Migmar embarked on a new life of dignity after the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959. In October 1959, Migmar was hired as a road maintenance worker in Xigaze. And he joined the Communist Party of China on Oct. 3, 1972. Having three daughters and a son, Migmar's present life is full of harmony and joy. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

