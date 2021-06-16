Home>>
I'm a CPC member: A village Party secretary staying true to his original aspirations
(Xinhua) 10:17, June 16, 2021
A village Party chief who's bent on bringing better lives to residents.
Li Jun was the first young man to return to his hometown, Xiuyun village in Sichuan Province, after a devastating earthquake hit the region in 2008.
Find out what changes he has helped bring about over the past 10 years.
