I'm a CPC member: A village Party secretary staying true to his original aspirations

Xinhua) 10:17, June 16, 2021

A village Party chief who's bent on bringing better lives to residents.

Li Jun was the first young man to return to his hometown, Xiuyun village in Sichuan Province, after a devastating earthquake hit the region in 2008.

Find out what changes he has helped bring about over the past 10 years.

