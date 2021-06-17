Female CPC members share fulfilling work experience

Xinhua) 15:53, June 17, 2021

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of female Party members from different fields recounted at a press conference in Beijing how their work has helped fulfill original aspiration and mission.

China now has over 25 million female members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) among the more than 90 million Party members, according to the press conference organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Lu Shengmei, who was the vice president of a county-level hospital in northwest China's Shaanxi Province before retirement, has devoted over 50 years of her life practicing medicine at the grassroots level.

She said that about half of the medical staff are women and they always choose to treat their patients before taking care of their own families.

Guan Gaiyu is a high-speed railway worker who usually walks more than 10 kilometers along the railway looking for any damage to the track every working day.

Guan said that whenever she encounters difficulties she tells herself not to back down but to persevere. "Although there are not many women in this field, we can hold up 'half the sky' as long as we work hard," she said.

Also among the representatives were a primary school principal, a rural energy and environmental protection institute director and a community Party secretary.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)