Former serf Tobgye enjoys happy life in Tibet

Xinhua) 15:23, June 17, 2021

Tobgye poses for a portrait at Banjorihunbo Village, Jangra Township, Gyangze County, Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2021. Tobgye, 70, was born to a family that offered services to serf owners in exchange for contracted farm land during the time of old Tibet. In his memory, his father, brother and sister often went to the serf owner's manor on errands. Wearing heavily patched clothes and walking bare-footed, Tobgye started to feed donkeys and do chores for the serf owner when he was six. The nine members of his family had to live in a shabby residence with no lighting, and the daily ration of zanba (a traditional rice cake) was barely enough to keep the family from hunger. In March 1959, the Tobgye family was allocated farmland, livestock and other means of production, and the unfair land deed was burned into ashes. Tobgye still vividly remembers his joy at that moment, "The cattles, the land, and the produce are all of my own." Thanks to both the policies of Communist Party of China and his own diligence, Tobgye has built or upgraded his housing four times, making it more spacious and comfortable. Tobgye's four children are also highly motivated and hardworking. His eldest son works as a carpenter away from home; his second son serves as a loader pilot at a construction site; his only daughter operates a family-owned restaurant in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region; and his youngest son became an elementary school teacher in Nagqu city, after graduating from college. "I have experienced so many good things in my life today," said Tobgye, "and the destiny of my entire family has fundamentally changed all because of the presence of the People's Liberation Army, and the leadership of the Communist Party."(Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)