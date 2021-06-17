Home>>
People experience digital RMB at Happy Valley Beijing theme park
(Xinhua) 13:25, June 17, 2021
A staff member (L) of the Bank of Communications helps as a tourist tries the online wallet of digital RMB at the Happy Valley Beijing theme park the in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
