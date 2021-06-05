Beijing to host 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference in October

Xinhua) 10:27, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The second United Nations (UN) Global Sustainable Transport Conference will take place from October 14 to 16 in Beijing, the organizers announced Friday.

Themed "sustainable transport, sustainable development," the conference will be held both online and offline, and will see events including a ministers' forum and thematic sessions.

The conference aims to advance sustainable transport globally and underscores its importance for the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to the organizers.

The conference was previously scheduled for May last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Global Sustainable Transport Conference was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in 2016.

