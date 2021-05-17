Home>>
Mars-themed exhibits attract citizens in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 14:14, May 17, 2021
The Mars-themed exhibits in a shopping mall attract citizens during their shopping breaks, Beijing, May 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The lander carrying China's first Mars rover has successfully touched down on the red planet at 7.16 am on May 15 (Beijing Time). It is the first time China has landed a probe on a planet other than Earth.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts, media worldwide applaud successful landing of China's spacecraft on Mars
- NASA scientist congratulates China on its first Mars landing
- Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing
- Russian space corporation praises China's first Mars landing
- Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.