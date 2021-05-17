Mars-themed exhibits attract citizens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:14, May 17, 2021

The Mars-themed exhibits in a shopping mall attract citizens during their shopping breaks, Beijing, May 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The lander carrying China's first Mars rover has successfully touched down on the red planet at 7.16 am on May 15 (Beijing Time). It is the first time China has landed a probe on a planet other than Earth.

