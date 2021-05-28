First Beijing-Lhasa tourist train arrives at destination

Ecns.cn) 10:51, May 28, 2021

Passengers taking the Beijing-Lhasa tourist train walk out of the Lhasa Station, northwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, May 26, 2021. (Photo/China News Service）

The first tourist train carrying 350 passengers from Beijing arrived in Lhasa on Wednesday morning. A welcoming ceremony was held outside the station, attracting tourists to take snaps with yaks, the indispensable companions of local herders.

The train has a 14-day journey, providing a chance for passengers to appreciate tourist attractions along the way including?Qarhan salt lake, Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Basum Lake and so on.

