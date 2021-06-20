Home>>
Flower decorations set up along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:50, June 20, 2021
People walk past flower decorations set up along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
