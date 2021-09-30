Chinese envoy calls on Palestine, Israel to resume dialogue

Xinhua) 08:59, September 30, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on Palestine and Israel to resume dialogue as soon as possible.

At the end of August, Palestine and Israel have had some high-level contacts. China hopes that both Palestine and Israel will seize the opportunity to continue to build momentum, gradually rebuild trust, commit to the strategic choice of peace talks, and resume dialogue on an equal footing at an early date, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

Last week, the Security Council and the Arab League had an in-depth exchange of views on regional situations, including the Palestinian question, he said. "China supports the strengthening of coordination and cooperation between the Security Council, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. China supports the holding of a UN-led international peace conference with the participation of the permanent members of the Security Council and various stakeholders in the Middle East peace process."

China calls on the countries with significant influence to uphold an objective and impartial stance and refrain from favoring one side over the other, or using double standards, he added.

At this year's General Debate of the General Assembly, the Palestinian question was one of the most frequently mentioned regional hot-spot issues. The vast majority of countries expressed their support for the just course of the Palestinian people and for the two-state solution and the realization of a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question through dialogue and negotiation.

This reflected the sentiments of the international community for fairness and international justice. China stands ready to work with the international community to increase efforts to promote peace and to make unremitting efforts to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and tackle the turmoil in the Middle East from its source.

Four months after the last round of escalation in Gaza, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory remains turbulent. China calls on all parties concerned, especially Israel, to exercise restraint and immediately cease hostile acts to avoid a new round of escalation. China supports Egypt and other regional countries in enhancing mediation to promote stability and to cool down the situation, he said.

Israel has the responsibility to further open relevant crossings in Gaza, remove hurdles for the entry of humanitarian and reconstruction materials and fully lift the blockade of Gaza as soon as possible, he said.

The issue of settlements is one of the core issues bearing on the final-status negotiations and the prospects for a two-state solution. Security Council Resolution 2334 clearly states that settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory violate international law. For some time, Israel has continued to demolish Palestinian homes, evict Palestinians, and expand settlements. Violence against Palestinian civilians has also intensified, he said.

China urges Israel to earnestly implement the provisions of the Security Council resolution and return to the right track of the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)