27 missing after floating crane sinks in south China
GUANGZHOU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-seven people were missing after a floating crane sank in waters off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province on Saturday morning, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue center Sunday.
At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, the floating crane was found via monitoring system to have had dragged anchor and was in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was avoiding typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang.
The floating crane had sunk, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue center
Rescue helicopters, rescue vessels and merchant vessels nearby have been mobilized to search for the missing people, said the center.
Three people were rescued at about 12 p.m. Saturday and 27 others fell into water and were missing, the center said.
Search and rescue efforts are still underway.
Photos
Related Stories
- Female volunteer makes selfless effort to build ideal habitat for white cranes in E China’s Jiangxi
- Population of black-necked cranes exceeds 10,000 in Tibet
- Tibetan villager devotes himself to safeguarding black-necked cranes for seven years
- Story of a family devoted to protection of red-crowned cranes
- Migrating gray cranes seen at Agamon Hula Conservation Lake in Israel
- Endangered crane population surpasses 10,000 in Tibet
- Cranes welcome the arrival of spring in NE China's nature reserve
- Measures taken to protect habitat of black-necked cranes in Zhaotong, Yunnan
- Rare black-necked cranes wintering in Yunnan
- Endangered cranes welcomed by Tibetans during migration
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.