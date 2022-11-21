We Are China

Snow greets Qilian Mountains in NW China

People's Daily Online) 11:06, November 21, 2022

The rolling Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Gansu Province are covered in snow, presenting a stunning spectacle. (Photo/Li Weitai)

Snow recently came to Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in northwest China's Gansu Province.

After the weather cleared up, the rolling Qilian Mountains were blanketed with snow and shrouded in clouds, glittering against the azure sky, which mirrors their unique splendor.

