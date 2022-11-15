Enchanting snow scenery in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 09:51, November 15, 2022

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

Azure blue water in ponds and snow covered mountains present a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic Resort in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Huanglong Scenic Resort is famed for its colorful ponds, karst landforms and valleys. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)