Spring snow adds beauty to Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 13:26, April 18, 2022

Photo shows the breathtaking snow scenery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 17, 2022. Lhasa witnessed a snowfall on Sunday. (Photo/China News Service)

