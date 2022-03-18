We Are China

Heavy snow hits north China

Xinhua) 08:15, March 18, 2022

People walk in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 17, 2022 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authorities on Thursday issued a blue alert for heavy snow in the northern part of the country.

From Thursday to Friday morning, snowstorms will hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, and Beijing, with 3 cm to 8 cm of snowfall expected, said the National Meteorological Center.

In some areas, snowstorms are expected to drop over 12 cm of snow, it warned.

People walk in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People walk in snow in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A child walks in snow in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A snow pressing machine works at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

A blooming magnolia tree is seen amid snow in Mentougou District of Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hou Jiqing/Xinhua)

Staff members clean snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Summer Palace amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Guo Junfeng/Xinhua)

People ride in snow in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A volunteer is on duty amid snow in Shacheng Town of Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sun Huijun/Xinhua)

A citizen walks in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

