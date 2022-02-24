Snow view across China

Xinhua) 11:23, February 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Maohuo Village in Haishu District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Jinhang Village of Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Qishe Township in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Lijiakeng Village in Haishu District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Shitoubu Village of Fuwen Township in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Mao Yongfeng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Jiangkou Village of Lejiang Township in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Jiyang/Xinhua)

