Snow view across China
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Maohuo Village in Haishu District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Jinhang Village of Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Qishe Township in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Lijiakeng Village in Haishu District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Shitoubu Village of Fuwen Township in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Mao Yongfeng/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the snow view of Jiangkou Village of Lejiang Township in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Jiyang/Xinhua)
