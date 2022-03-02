We Are China

View of snow in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province

Xinhua) 09:24, March 02, 2022

Citizens exercise after snow at the Olympic Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows a citizen walking on the bank of Hunhe River after snow in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows people walking on the bank of Hunhe River after snow in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A citizen exercises after snow at the Olympic Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff worker clears snow at the Olympic Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

