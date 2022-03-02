We Are China

Snow view of Saihanba National Forest Park in north China's Hebei Province

Xinhua) 09:19, March 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

