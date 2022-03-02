Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 02, 2022

Home>>

Snow view of Saihanba National Forest Park in north China's Hebei Province

(Xinhua) 09:19, March 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the snow view in Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories