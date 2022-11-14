Scenery of Huangpi Lake in Lujiang, Anhui
Swans and other birds are seen at the Huangpi Lake, Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, has undertaken a range of ecological restoration work including withdrawal of land from farming and ban on fishing and aquaculture in Huangpi Lake area, which leads to a significant increase in variety and quantity of migrant birds in the remote local fishing base.
Swans and other birds are seen at the Huangpi Lake, Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Swans fly over the Huangpi Lake in Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Swans and other birds are seen at the Huangpi Lake, Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Swans fly over the Huangpi Lake in Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
