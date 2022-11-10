World conference on integrated circuits to open in east China

Xinhua) 17:05, November 10, 2022

HEFEI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 will take place in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, from Nov. 16 to 18, said local government.

The theme of the conference is "Cooperation brings mutual benefits." It is aimed at advancing global cooperation and exchanges in integrated circuits (IC) industrial and supply chains, exhibiting the latest achievements in IC, and promoting the development and innovation of China's IC industry, said the Hefei Municipal Government.

A wide range of activities will take place during the conference, including an opening ceremony, 14 forums, an IC-themed expo, chip designing and testing contests, and business matchmaking events.

More than 300 companies in IC industrial chains will participate in the IC-themed expo, which covers an area of 23,000 square meters, to display their latest innovative technologies and applications.

Nearly 200 guests from over 20 countries and regions, such as the United States, Britain, Germany, and Italy, are expected to attend the conference and give a speech either on-site or by video link.

At present, Anhui Province is home to more than 400 IC-related companies covering designing, manufacturing, packaging, and testing. The province is investing heavily to support the development of the IC industry.

